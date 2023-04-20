UNDP, Nest Innovation Park spark conversation on how IP benefits creative industry

By Juliet Umeh

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is harnessing the influence of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to cause a conversation on how Intellectual Property can enhance the fortunes of the Nigerian creative ecosystem.

The effort is also in collaboration with The Nest Innovation and Technology Park, a…….

The event is scheduled for April 20th, 2023, with the theme “Intellectual Property and Development: Creatives Ecosystem Conversation”.

It is aimed at discussing the economics of Nigeria’s creative sector and how it adds to the nation’s aggregate economy.

Discussions will focus on how stakeholders can build networks and partnerships to drive inclusion and diversity within the sector.

The conversation will also explore what roles international agencies could play in engaging and supporting the creative sector towards realizing Sustainable Development Goals.

The gathering is expected to host Intellectual Property (IP) professionals, content creators, writers, storytellers, entrepreneurs, start-up founders, academics, policymakers, students, and civil society organizations.

Notable celebrities who will grace the occasion, including the talented TY Bello, Cobhams Asuquo, Godwin Tom, Imoh Eboh, and Tolu (Daniels) Olaoye, among other remarkable professionals in the Nigerian creative industry.

This event will feature an electrifying panel session, titled “IP and Development: Business Partnerships for Creative Enterprises,” which will engage industry players and top creatives in discussing how to leverage relationships and collaboration within their sector, examine what benefits Nigeria can derive from having a common front in pushing a holistic beneficial agenda, and the pain points creatives generally have in Nigeria.

And this is not just another run-of-the-mil event. It’s a chance to be part of a global conversation that aims to further drive creativity, foster collaborations, and ignite positive change in the creative ecosystem.

The event promises to be a unique opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build relationships towards promoting a dynamic and effective IP system that supports creativity, innovation, and sustainable development.