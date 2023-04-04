Tottenham considering swift return for Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be linked with Brendan Rodgers who was sacked by Leicester City on Sunday.

Spurs are still without a manager since the sacking of Antonio Conte during the International break with Cristian Stellini taking charge on the interim.

The North Londoners have struggled to get an offshore managerial option due to Sporting Director, Fablo Paratici travel ban.

They are now forced to search for more options locally and Rodgers appears a top candidate alongside Ex-Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, according to Goal.

The Scottish manager will have to “reflect and recharge” before taking on a quick return to the sidelines.

However, Rodgers has identified that he would like a little break before he makes an appearance on any club’s bench.

He believed he could have produced good results that would avoid Leicester’s relegation, expressing disappointment with his sacking.

“I am disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the Club’s Premier League status,” Rodgers said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective.

“I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity,” he added.

The Foxes will return to action against Aston Villa on Tuesday, while Tottenham will host Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.