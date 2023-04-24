Tinubu already serving Igbo ‘bread soaked in water’ — Nwodo

President-elect, Tinubu (right) and Nwodo

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has said that Nigeria’s President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu, has started serving Ndigbo “a piece of bread soaked in water”.

Back in January, Tinubu was at Michael Okpara Square for a presidential campaign rally.

During the rally, he urged the southeasterners to work for his victory and that of the party.

According to Tinubu, “… nobody will give you any credit, you are working hard, you’re sweating now.

“We want you to sweat well now for this party until you deliver victory.

“Until Bola Tinubu becomes the President of Nigeria, we will not give you but a soaked sliced bread.”

Speaking on Monday in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Nwodo said Tinubu was already serving the Igbo the promised “soaked bread”.

He said it in reaction to the perceived exclusion of Igbo in Tinubu’s 14-man inauguration committee .

Nwodo, an ex-governor of Enugu State, said that any President of Nigeria who is not making conscientious efforts to unite the ethnic groups in Nigeria will fail woefully.

He equally bemoaned the repeated attacks on Igbo in Lagos State, who he said were being allegedly punished for voting their conscience during the general elections.

… on Buhari’s apology

The elder statesman also said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s apology to Nigerians was belated and not enough to heal the trauma he caused Nigerians.

Nwodo, who gave an abysmal scorecard of 30% to the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government, said insecurity, ethnic bigotry and hunger festered across Nigeria during its reign.