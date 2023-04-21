May 29 Hand-Over: Marwa, Kyari, Onanuga others make Tinubu’s 14-man committee

*Plans a seven-day programme

By Dapo Akinrefon

To ensure a seamless transition come May 29, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has announced a 14-man Presidential Inauguration Committee comprising of eminent Nigerians to plan a week-long event that would usher him and his VP-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima in as the President and Vice-President of the country.

Tinubu, who is still abroad on vacation to rest after the energy-sapping presidential poll, in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the committee.

Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import, NEXIM, Bank, Stella Okotete will serve as the head of secretariat, planning and monitoring, while Mr Makinde Araoye, an ex-APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State would serve as the director of venue, parades and swearing-in for the week-long event.

The APC Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga will serve as head of Media and Publicity, while former Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current National Women Leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu, will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

Also, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, the younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua, will act as the head of security and ceremonial parade.

Mrs Zainab Buba-Marwa, the wife of the Chairman, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, General Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service), and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).