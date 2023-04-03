The role of technology in facilitating sports betting

For many people, sports betting is like riding a rollercoaster. You can be in the high position and the lowest position in just a few seconds. A few seconds of luck might make you rich suddenly. Conversely, a few seconds full of bad luck can make you suddenly poor. That’s gambling and every sports bet comes with its own risks. Throughout the long history of global sports betting, there have always been stories of winners and losers. To be honest, technology doesn’t change that fact. What technology has changed is that betting on your favorite sports is as easy as tapping your fingers on the screen. In just a few taps, you can earn thousands of dollars or even lose the same amount.

In some countries, online sports betting is legal. Technology reaches so many people, making it easier for them to access the various betting menus available in the application. We have tried several online sports betting sites such as OnlineGamblers.com, and sure enough, we managed to earn tens of dollars in just 5 minutes. To be honest it was luck but we believe, with a bit of luck and the right strategy, getting consistent profits is possible.

But what is the technology behind the success of online sports betting?

We have agreed that technology is what is behind the success of online sports betting sites to reach more people from various backgrounds. However, specifically, what types of technology?

We can perhaps take big data analytics as one good example. The technology is being used by giant sportsbooks to enhance the user experience and so far, it’s been pretty successful! The intended user experience is the ease of accessing the site under any circumstances, for example when a user is on a moving train. With just a simple smartphone, a user can check if the opportunity to win is available at that time. Thus all the complicated bureaucracy that used to come when we access physical sportsbooks has disappeared completely. That has all been replaced by digital convenience via smartphones and of course the internet network.

Here we’ll take a look at some of the types of technology that have proven successful in making it easier for anyone to bet on sports online:

– Mobile sports betting apps

They are the “bridge” between the sportsbooks and the players. Download, install, and play. Easy as that. Everything can be done with a simple smartphone and the majority of application providers only require standard specifications for their users. That way there are no more stories about those who have difficulty downloading online betting applications. There are no more stories about the queue snaking at a betting shop. Everything can be done very quickly and by anyone. And of course, the betting menu display is much better than the physical one, which tends to be monotonous. That is for sure!

Not only that, depositing funds and withdrawing profits can be done in an instant. We mean the procedure although, in practice, it may take a few hours to arrive in your account.

– Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality (VR) technology is something else. It can introduce players to the reality of sports betting in “as realistic a view as possible”. Today, major casinos have used VR technology to enhance the user experience of their users. This is not just presenting bets in digital form. More than that, VR technology presents a real experience like when we visit a physical sports betting shop complete with sports simulations.

– Blockchains

Many people identify blockchain with Bitcoin. Not entirely wrong but cryptocurrency is one of the many derivative products of the blockchain. So what is the blockchain?

It is a cryptographic-based data storage technology. Blockchain, as the name implies, can be defined as a chain that connects more than one block, each of which stores information. Everything has to be seen from a digital perspective, so chains, blocks, and information are in digital form. One application of blockchain is cryptocurrency transactions. Why has blockchain become so popular in recent years? The answer is efficiency, security, and speed of access.

Nothing compares to blockchain security. It can be said that no one is capable of hacking the blockchain system. Thus it can be a determining factor when it is applied in the online betting industry. Many major sportsbooks have used blockchain technology to protect players’ privacy and especially the safety of their customers’ money. Thus, deposit and withdrawal transactions can be much safer. And also faster (remember the 3 advantages of the blockchain above). No one likes having their personal data recorded, especially when they are involved in activities that are considered illegal. Online betting is one of them!

And to add, the existence of blockchain technology ultimately encourages the growth of decentralized applications that can reach more potential new players.

– Streaming Technology

This is a technology that allows bettors to view sports broadcasts in real time. This technology does not stand alone because it is supported by 4G and 5G network technologies. Live streaming can increase the enthusiasm of new players to try certain types of bets. After all, betting live is way more fun for most bettors.

– Digital banks

Digital bank services tend to be more confidential than conventional bank services. Online betting, however attractive it may be, is still illegal in many countries. You don’t want to be caught by law enforcement agencies when a transaction is made from a gambling site to your local bank account (in case you live in a country where gambling in any form is prohibited). You don’t want that!

Conclusion

Technology is what makes doing sports betting online as easy as tapping your fingers on the screen. Betting digitization opens the widest possible opportunity for everyone to bet. However, technological developments have not changed the nature of the bet itself at all. Modern sports betting sites have implemented at least 3 of the above types of technologies to significantly increase the ease of betting.