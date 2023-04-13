Suspect arrested over Pentagon document leaks

This aerial footage screen grab made from handout video released on April 13, 2023 by WBZ via CBS shows the suspect national guardsman Jack Teixeira taken into custody by FBI agents in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts. – FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets — including about the Ukraine war. (Photo by Handout / WBZ via CBS / AFP)

US authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the case of leaked classified documents, according to US media, which has honed in on a young National Guard member as the possible source of the security breach.

The FBI made a “probable cause” arrest of a man identified by authorities as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, ABC News reported.

CNN aired footage from North Dighton, Massachusetts showing the detainee in shorts with his hands behind his back and being placed by agents into an unmarked vehicle.