Suspect arrested as four killed, three injured in US shooting

By Biodun Busari

Maine State Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting that killed four people on Tuesday morning in a home in Bowdoin, Maine, in the United States.

The authorities also disclosed that three drivers were wounded, in a highway shooting in a nearby town, according to CBS News.

The police said they received a call at a Bowdoin home yesterday and a 34-year-old Joseph Eaton was arrested as a suspect.

CBS said the victims were found inside and their names were not released.

A short time later, at about 10:30 a.m. local time, several vehicles were struck by gunfire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, a town about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

State police later confirmed that three drivers were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and one was in critical condition.

Cassidy Voisine, who witnessed the highway shooting, told CBS affiliate WGME-TV, “We just saw a bunch of smoke. And my friend in the truck was like, ‘I think that’s gunpowder, like gunsmoke.'”

She said she was a passenger in a pickup truck heading south on I-295, when a car with its windshield shot out swerved in front of them.

“So weird to think that we were right behind them when this happened,” Voisine said.

Eaton was later arrested and charged with murder for the slayings of the four people found in the home, state police said. It was not clear how he was taken into custody.

“A person of interest has been detained, and the incidents are connected,” Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten told reporters in a briefing prior to the arrest.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive in the shootings, or provide details on a link between the suspect and the deceased victims.

In response to the shootings, Maine Gov. Janet Mills tweeted that she was “shocked and deeply saddened — acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core.”