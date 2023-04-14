Supplementary Poll: Obi makes case for Ogene in Ogbaru Federal constituency

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to his supporters in Ogbaru, Anambra State, to vote for the LP House of Representatives candidate, Victor Afam Ogene, in Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru.

The election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Obi told Ogbaru people that Ogene is a good candidate, who is humble, loyal and honest, and would ensure that the development of Ogbaru qas not neglected.

Ogene was a member of the House of Representatives who represented Ogbaru from 2011 to 2015.

Obi made this appeal on Thursday, while on a road-show campaign tour of the wards in the Ogbaru Federal Constituency, where INEC slated to conduct supplementary election to determine the ultimate winner of the federal constituency seat.

At the various spots where he presented the LP candidate in the federal constituency, Ogene, to the people of the area, Obi who was accompanied by Senator-elect, Tony Nwoye, and Mr. Oseloka Obaze, told the people that Ogene is committed to his (Obi’s) philosophy of “building a new Nigeria.”

“I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).

“Remember that I built all these roads here when I was governor, if you vote for us in this Saturday re-run election, we will come back to thank you; Afam Ogene will develop here” Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said.

The Labour Party won both the presidential and senatorial elections in Ogbaru in February, while its candidate, Ogene, was also leading other parties comfortably in the House of Representatives election before it was declared inconclusive.