Sudan war: Our Embassy has neglected us – Nigerian Students allege

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerian students in war-torn Sudan have accused the Nigerian Embassy in the country of neglecting them, in times of war.

Already, reports indicated that over 200 civilians were killed in the war that erupted in Khartoum between aggrieved parties in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America ( VOA) Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent, Umar Faruk; a Nigerian student trapped in Sudan, alleged that unlike their counterparts from Niger Republic, Cameroon, and Kenya who were regularly updated on the precarious situation on the war by their respective Embassies in Sudan, there was nothing as such coming from the Nigerian Embassy.

Faruk however, said all Nigerian students were safe as even in a University close to a military facility where some of the combat soldiers entered, there was nothing untoward that happened to the Nigerian students in the university .

He said even though there were rumours on the war which had frightened parents and relations of the students in Nigeria, there were still peaceful places in Sudan and Nigerian students in these places were very safe.

Faruk however ruled put the possibility of the over 2000 Nigerian students leaving the country either through the airport or moving to the border with neighbouring Egypt .

He said doing so would be difficult because ” the airport is already closed for operation. “

” And if we are to move to the border with Egypt, how can such a large number of Nigerian students embark on such a long trip?” He wondered .

It was reported that gun shots were still heard in Khartoum; while movement was restricted leaving people in the capital city with little or no food and water.