SOS! 12 months old infant seeks N17m for corrective heart surgery

By Sola Ogundipe



BABY Jason Oluwatosin Adekunle who has been diagnosed with a hole-in-the-heart, is currently seeking the sum of N17 million to undergo a corrective surgery abroad.

The condition, which was diagnosed when he was still very small, is seriously undermining the health of the 12-month-old baby.

A medical report from the Paediatric Cardiology unit of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, confirmed that Jason Oluwatosin was being managed for Ventricular Septal defect (VSD) which is a type of congenital heart defect that is due to an abnormal connection between the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles).

Doctors say it is a common heart defect most often present at birth, and involves a hole in the wall between the ventricles.

According to Dr Davis Izekor of the Department of Paediatrics, UCTH, who signed the report, “The child needs open heart surgery to enable him to live a normal life. Our faculty does not offer this treatment, hence his referral to a centre where this can be done.”

In a chat with Good Health Weekly, Jason’s mother, Mrs Shola Adekunle, said that Jason was diagnosed with a hole-in-the-heart with primary effect being pulmonary hypertension.

The mother of two recounted in an emotional voice that the abnormality was diagnosed when her son was about five months old. “It adversely affects his breathing, and it makes him have difficulty breathing, and when he does, he breathes very fast like someone exercising. He also sweats profusely because the heart is being overworked.

Continuing, she said, “This has led to a very slow developmental process which makes him look like a five-month-old when he is currently 12 months old. He is yet to stand nor walk, because half of the food he ingests goes to waste. It is being passed through the wrong channel.

Shola, who has abandoned her personal business, and dedicated full time to care for Jason, lamented that all efforts and drugs have proved abortive.

“Doctors say that the condition is not curable, only an open heart surgery can enable him to live a normal life. My husband and I have spent all our life savings on this problem and now we are completely broke. My business has collapsed, and even my husband has exhausted his savings.

“People of Nigeria we are pleading for financial support as this surgery requires about N17 million to take place in the UK. We will be truly grateful for your kind financial assistance.”

If you are moved to assist, kindly send your donation to Account name: Adekunle Oluwatosin Jason, Account number 0782865247, Guaranty Trust Bank, or contact 08061484509 for details.

PHOTO: Jason

Future bright for assisted conception in Nigeria — Dr Ajayi

•As Nordica Lagos marks 20th anniversary

By Sola Ogundipe

There is a bright future for assisted conception in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The application of assisted reproduction techniques, generally, is growing fast and is expected to expand even further and faster.

The Medical Director/CEO of Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, who made the observation, said the application of popular fertility treatment procedures such as Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) was already extending beyond infertility.

Speaking at the flag-off of the 20th anniversary celebration and unveiling of the anniversary logo of one of Africa’s leading fertility centres – Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos – Ajayi stated that part of the secret of the success of the Centre was its ability to manage people properly.

His words: “The assisted conception industry is growing in leaps and bounds, everyday we can now see that it is not just for infertility anymore. Indeed the uses are more widespread.

“In Nigeria we can use this more, in fact it is likely that the application of IVF is likely to increase more and more, hence the future is very bright, and even for medicine generally.”

Nordica Lagos has successfully enabled thousands of fertility challenged couples from all walks of life and all geographical locations within and outside Nigeria to complete their families, resulting in the birth of over 5,000 babies and still counting.

Ajayi said the 20th anniversary was a milestone in the history of the brand.

“For me, this journey which started as the dream of a man who felt that fertility challenged Nigerian couples needed to avail themselves of the latest technology in the fertility management space at the time.

“The pioneering efforts of a few of us then has led to the evolution of a world class practice in Nigeria comparable to any leading fertility centre in developed cities of the world.

‘We are proud to say that our thrust to bring the latest technology, techniques and skills to bear on the fertility management landscape in Nigeria has seen us chart a course for innovative solutions to the benefit of our esteemed clients over the past 20 years.”

Among its notable firsts, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos introduced various male factor treatments including IMSI and PICSI to help men with low or immotile sperm parameters achieve assisted conception.

Others include the introduction of a very successful freezing facility to help women achieve conception at later dates which may be attributable to medical or lifestyle reasons such as cancer treatment.

A review of the brand’s 2022 report showed a post thaw survival rate of 92.2 percent. It also cofounded the Oncofertility Specialists Association Nigeria to promote Oncofertility awareness and research in Nigeria.

The investment of Nordica Lagos in the minimally invasive procedures to resolve a myriad of fertility and non-fertility related challenges especially for female clients, is acknowleged

Nordica Lagos introduced the first non-invasive solution for fibroid management on the West African sub region and the third on the African continent, with the High Intensity Focussed Ultra Sound (HIFU). This is the latest technology globally which allows women to treat fibroids without any surgical procedure.