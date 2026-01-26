First female patient undergoes procedure as Nigeria hospital expands robotic surgery

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has recorded another major milestone in advanced healthcare delivery as The Prostate Clinic, TPC, Lagos, yesterday carried out robotic surgery for women, performing what experts described as the first robotic gynaecological procedure in West Africa.

Speaking at the facility, Consultant Robotic Surgeon and Medical Director of TPC, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, said the development marked a deliberate expansion from male-focused innovations to addressing women’s health challenges using cutting-edge technology.

“Following our tradition of leading innovation in Nigeria and West Africa, we introduced the first surgical robot in the sub-region last year. Today, we are proud to extend that innovation to women’s surgeries.

“This young woman has an ovarian tumour that has caused pain and disrupted her life. With robotic surgery, we removed two big tumours, she will go home today and return to work tomorrow,’’ Ekwueme said.

He explained that robotic surgery eliminates the prolonged hospital stay, pain and loss of productivity associated with open surgery, allowing patients to resume normal activities within 24 hours.

“Within six hours, once vital signs are stable, the patient can eat and go home. Recovery is fast, blood loss is minimal, and vital functions are preserved,” he said, describing the procedure as a game-changer for women suffering from gynaecological conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian tumours and selected ectopic pregnancies.

Ekwueme added that the procedure was carried out at no cost to the patient as part of TPC’s corporate social responsibility, noting that the unquantified economic losses from prolonged illness far outweigh the cost of advanced surgical care.

He also disclosed that TPC has partnered with the Imo State Government to establish a robotic surgery centre, describing it as the first of its kind in Nigeria, aimed at driving innovation, research and curbing medical tourism. “This revolution has just started. With the right partnerships and vision, Nigeria can become a hub for advanced medical care, training and research.” Ekwueme said.

Speaking, a Consultant Gynaecologist at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Prof. Yusuf Oshodi, who is part of the surgical team, said the patient, a 30-year-old woman, was carefully evaluated and found suitable for robotic-assisted surgery.

“The tumour is benign, and the precision of robotic surgery allows us to remove only the affected tissue without compromising her fertility. She will be free from the pain she has endured for six months, without damage to surrounding structures,” Oshodi explained.

Oshodi highlighted that many Nigerian women suffer silently from conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian tumours, and abnormal menstrual bleeding. He noted that fibroids are particularly common, affecting up to 70 per cent of women in some communities, though only 10–20 per cent experience significant symptoms.

Oshodi emphasised that delays in seeking care often lead to complications, including anemia and impaired heart function. He praised robotic and minimally invasive surgery for offering precise treatment, reducing hospital stays, preserving reproductive capacity, and allowing women to quickly return to their normal lives.

Another member of the team, a UK-based consultant gynaecologist, Mr. Olaolu Aladade, said the benefits of robotic and minimally invasive surgery far outweigh those of open procedures.

“With open surgery, you have more complications, longer recovery and potential reproductive issues. With robotic surgery, patients recover faster, return to work sooner and enjoy better psychological and economic outcomes,” he said.