Senator Athan wins Imo LP guber ticket 

Achonu

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Senator Athan Achonu on Saturday emerged as the Imo governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for November 2023 gubernatorial election.



Achonu was declared the winner at the Landmark event center in Owerri.



According to the chairman of the election panel, the Abia state, Governor-elect, Alex Otti, announced that Achonu scored 134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jack Ogunewe, who got 121 votes.



Others Martins Agbaso – 13 votes, Mrs. Ndidi – 1 vote, Capt David Mbamara – 5 votes AIG Charles Agomuo – 1 vote, Kelechi Nwagwu – 9 votes, and Chinedu Amadi – 4 votes among others.