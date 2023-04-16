Ramadan Talk Day 25: Roll up your sleeves for another odd night, Itikaf

As we strive to advance our spiritual heights, get closer to Allah than ever before, more especially as we step up our ibadah during the last ten days of the month, there could be some lethargy, fatigue, and general lack of wellness as a result of the activities over the last twenty one days.

The Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) said: “Verily, your body has a right over you.” No doubt the body will react to all these especially those who still have to do strenuous work to make ends meet. Our bodies require proper attention to keep them running at top performance.

At this point, we don’t have to succumb to any kind of inactivity. Ramadan is only once in a whole year, and this blessed odd night of the last ten nights, we have to do more than we have been doing put together.

Thos of us not going on Itikaf should use this night as if it was the night of Qadr we are searching for. Roll up your sleeves and make it an all-ibadah night.

The recommended dua – Allahumma innaka afuwwun, tuibul-afwa, fa-afu anni should be on your tongue always. Imagine if all pardons you of all your sins, you have become a new born, a cleasned soul, a candidate for the ultimate abode, Aljanah.! Allahu Akbar.

For those on Itikaf, if you have the opportunity to read this, please know that the entire period of itikaf is solely for worship. If you are not doing supererogatory prayers, you should be studying the Qur’an or doing zikr. If you are not doing any of those listed, then it is better to sleep so that you can muster enough energy to do tahjud. One should refrain from idle talk during Itikaf.

Again, it is better to state here that although itkaf is recommended during the last ten days, observance of it is not necessarily restricted to the last ten days of Ramadan. A person wishing to perform Itikaf during the entire month of Ramadan is at liberty to do so, as this is also a sunnah.

It can also be done during the middle ten days of Ramadan, as this has been established from the Prophet (s.a.w) A hadith recorded by Bukhari and Muslim mentions that the Prophet did Itikaf during the entire month of Ramadan.

The benefits however as stated in hadiths are (1) that the person performing Itikaf avoids sins, and (2) he is rewarded for even those deeds which he could not perform as a result of his Itikaaf.

May Allah make it easy for use to perform Itikaf and reap the reward therein.

Allahumma innaka afuwwun, tuibul-afwa, fa-afu anni. ( O Allah, You are the One who forgives sins, forgive me).