RAMADAN TALK: Seeking the ‘Night of Majesty’

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Perhaps, the last few days could also make a difference. Whether you have an impressive record or not, you can still make the most of what is left of Ramadan this year, Insha Allah.

Remember what Allah says on ‘one night better than a thousand night.’ Remember what Lailatul Qadr stands to offer. Explore the opportunity and increase your Ibadaah and Dua. It is a time when you can get the blessing of a thousand months; it is a time of possibilities. Do Tahajud, and supplicate to Allah in the last few days of the month. Take advantage of this opportunity to win the love of Allah. Lailatul Qadr is a huge opportunity.

Although the odd nights have been given as clue for seeking the Night of Majesty, no one night has been fixed so that the yearning to find it may increase and people may spend more nights in worshiping Allah.

Fortunate indeed is that person who attains the full blessings of this night by spending it in ‘ibaadah of Allah, because he has then attained reward for ‘ibaadah of eighty three years, three months and three weeks. Indeed the granting of this night to the faithful Muslim is a great favour.

“Allahumma innaka afuwwun tuhib-bul af-wa fa-afu anni”

(O Allah, You are the One who grants pardon for sins, loves forgiving, so forgive me.)

Iftar time: Lagos – 6:58pm Abuja – 6: 55pm Kano – 6: 52pm