Ramadan Talk Day 19: Be exceedingly charitable, without limit to generosity

Fasting for a couple of days might be all it takes to understand the suffering of those who go without food in their own way of life. Understanding the plight of the poor is one part of what Ramadan is ordained to achieve.

We are therefore reminded severally both in the Qur’an and hadiths that giving food to fasting Muslim is a great deed in the month.

Ibn Abaas said, “The Prophet (peace be upon him) was the most charitable amongst the people, and he used to be more so in the month of Ramadan when Jibreel used to meet him on every night of Ramadan till the end of the month.” (Al-Bukhari)

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “He who gives food for a fasting person to break his fast, he will receive the same reward as him, without anything being reduced from the fasting person’s reward.” (At-Tirmidhi)

The Prophet was exceptionally charitable in all the Ramadan he observed. He was the most generous of people at all times. He never hesitated to give away whatever he had, trusting always that God will give him more for his charity. In Ramadan, however, he was exceedingly charitable, with no limits to his generosity.

How much better it would be if we could let others see the sweet and beautiful message of Islam by the way of giving. We should not allow this special month to go without a good account of what we have added in somebody’s life. We need to be asking ourselves all the time especially how we are going to benefit maximally from the holy month. What are we going to do to make the most of Ramadan?

Surely, it is a profitable venture in which there is no risk, but fat rewards. There are rewards in this life and the hereafter for giving in charity at any moment. In this world you are also reward by the personal satisfaction you will feel, and the feeling of the receivers of your charity towards you and towards their fellow humans in general. It is the month of charity, and a month in which a believer’s sustenance is increased.

Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast, shall have his sins forgiven, and he will be saved from the Fire of Hell, and he shall have the same reward as the fasting person, without his reward being diminished at all. We can bring light and hope into the lives of many people who have none. Islam is the natural religion.