Physical disability: Nursing student to undergo screening at UBTH 

…NANS promises support

By Adesina Wahab

Miss Precious Umoru, the lady whose physical disability is threatening her dream of training as a nurse, is to obtain a detailed medical report from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, next week to ascertain her capacity to cope with her studies.

The update on the situation was given by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, through the office of Vice President, Inter-campus Affairs, Comrade Vanessa Egbeahie.

Egbeahie said the screening at UBTH would be a follow up to the meeting held between NANS leaders, family members of Umoru and the officials of the Edo State government in Benin.

“As earlier announced, Miss Precious Umoru did her institutional physical screening on Thursday, 13th April, 2023 with the board of admissions at the Edo State College of Nursing Science and it was reported successful.

‘However, she has been advised to obtaining a detailed medical report from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, on Monday, 17th April, 2023. This is to ascertain if the workload and the pressure will have any adverse effect on her posture or detrimental to her health.

“Once again, we are hopeful that this medical screening will bring forth satisfactory report that will help encourage her to pursue her academic and career goals. May I use this opportunity to reassure Nigerian students that the association remains determined and focused on protecting the educational rights of all, regardless of social status or medical condition,” she wrote.

Recall that Umoru was offered admission at the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences, but was asked to stop attending lectures as a result of her bent posture.

She cried to the leadership of NANS for support and that prompted Egbeahie and her team to take up the matter.