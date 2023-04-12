Ondo tailor jailed 3 years for punching man’s eye with key

— Agent of Microfinance Bank in court for fraud

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 41-year-old tailor, Tajudeen Olajide, has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment by an Ondo Magistrate Court, for punching the eye of one Olamiposi Oluwatobi, with a key

Tajudeen was found guilty of the one count charge of assault preferred against him.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor, Suliaman Abdulateef, said that Tajudeen assaulted Oluwatobi by punching him with a key in the eye on December 10, 2021 beside Crown Hospital, Akure.

Abdulateef said Olajide committed the offence during a street fight over superiority.

According to him, the Oluwatobi sustained an injury on the eye which resulted in total blindness.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, found Tajudeen guilty of the offence.

Aladejana said, “Having been found guilty of the offence, the defendant is hereby convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment or pay immediate damages of N700,000 to the victim.”

In another development, an agent of LAPO Microfinance Bank, Eichioya Osaretin Gideon, has been dragged before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Akure, over alleged fraud.

Gideon, was alleged to have fraudulently converted the sum of N63,000 into his own use, being the property of Lapo Micro Finance Limited, entrusted into the care of one Aghaferokhan Constance.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen said that the defendant committed the offence between March 23 and 24, 2023 at various times, at Ondo road and Elemuletu Quarters, ljoka road, Akure.

Omhenemhen said that the offence is contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The police prosecutor, informed the court that the defendant fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him.

Omhenemhen said he would call witnesses to testify in the case, and applied for a date to enable him study the case file.

The lawyer for the defendant, Alabi Oladele, applied for the bail of his client in most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate O.R Yakubu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum