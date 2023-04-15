Ondo monarch Arujale pays royal visit to Alake, Olowu, others in Egbaland

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Arujale Ojima of Okeluse in Ose local government area of Ondo State, Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba, Akingbare II has paid a royal visit to some royal fathers in Egbaland, including the Oba-elect of Orile Ilawo, Prof. Olusegun Macgregor.

Oba Oloyede who was on the visit to learn more on the royalty in Egbaland while speaking to newsmen, said the visit which was meant to acquaint himself with the traditional administration in Egbaland, was also to strengthen the unity among the Yoruba Obas.

The Oba-elect, Prof. Macgregor who played host to the monarch, led the delegation to other royal fathers in the town.

Part of the monarchs, who received the delegation were the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; Agura of Gbagura, Oba Babajide Bakre; Olowu of Owu, Oba Professor Saka Matemilola and Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Dr. Adedapo Tejuoso.

Speaking, the Chief of Staff to Oba Oloyede, Prince Oluwafemi said, it’s been long that the Arujale of Okeluse had been yearning to visit the Egba traditional council, as Egba Kingdom remains the frontline in the monarchical system of government in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He said, the Egba traditional council remains one of the best organized and the most advanced in the traditional settings, hence, the need to learn from the system and be able to adapt it for the smooth running of Okeluse.

The Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuso while speaking, advised the monarch to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour, saying that this is only way he can succeed beyond measures.

Oba Tejuoso said, “when he assumed the stool at the age of 51 in 1989, many people thought he won’t live beyond two years on the throne, but thank God for the grace to celebrate his 34th year anniversary”.

He said, “Jesus Christ is the only pillar of his sustainability on the throne, saying there are lot of spiritual attacks, yet he overcame them without stress”.

He charged the monarch to remain steadfast in Christ, and prays for his long reign on the stool of his forefathers.

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adelola Saka Matemilola while speaking, said mutual relationship and cooperation should be paramount to all Yoruba monarchs, if they want to be in unity.

While lamenting on how the Colonial master adulterated the Yoruba culture, Oba Matemilola said the Colonia masters only came to destabilize Yoruba culture and traditions in the name of religion, adding that the Egbas had a better administrative system before the Europeans came.

He said one of the things that make Egba people stand out among other towns is their ability to welcome visitors, saying that is the reason the white men came to create enmity between them.

He therefore called on all Yoruba monarchs to remain one, if they want to achieve any goal, saying they should not give room to dissecting voice.

In his own speech, the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Babajide Bakre said it’s a kind gesture to welcome the young monarch, saying all monarchs are the same, no matter their age, because the stool is sacred.

Oba Bakre assured the monarch of his continued support, and necessary advice at all times.

He reiterated the advantage of Yoruba royal fathers to always support each other, saying that royalty has same purpose throughout the world.

Also speaking, Oba Oloyede said he was very happy to have seen the ambience of the entire town as contrary to series of stories been relayed, Egba town remains one of the best planned town in the country.

He thanked his hosts for the warm reception, calling on other monarchs in Yorubaland to take after the gesture as it is through this that the Yoruba unity can be sustained.

Speaking further, he commended the Olu of Orile-Ilawo-elect, Oba Olusegun Macgregor for welcoming him with love and also taking him round other traditional rulers in Egbaland.

He also applauded the monarch of his humanitarian services, saying he was so impressed in his empowerment programme for the people, and turning the Ilawo township to a known town across the nation.

Oba Arujale was installed in 2019 at the age of 15, after the demise of his late father, who was the first Akingbade of Okeluse.