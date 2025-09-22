Okeluse monarch champions unity, confers Aare Asoludero title on Bayelsa businessman Datimi Thomas

In a display of cultural heritage and national unity, His Royal Majesty, Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare II, the Arujale Ojima of Okeluse, on Friday, 19th September 2025, conferred the prestigious chieftaincy title of Aare Asoludero of Okeluse Kingdom on Chief Datimi Thomas, a prominent business tycoon from Bayelsa State.

The colourful ceremony, held at the palace of the monarch, attracted dignitaries, community leaders, business associates, and well-wishers from across the country. The event underscored the Okeluse monarch’s commitment to fostering peace, unity, and brotherhood among Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or regional differences.

In his remarks, Oba Akinghare II described Chief Thomas as a man of vision, industry, and generosity whose contributions to business and community development extend far beyond his native Bayelsa. According to the royal father, honoring a son from outside Ondo State with such a revered title sends a clear message that Nigeria’s strength lies in unity.

“Our kingdom believes in embracing all who bring value, no matter their tribe or tongue. By bestowing this title on Chief Thomas, we are affirming that leadership, service, and impact know no ethnic boundaries,” the monarch declared.

Responding, Chief Datimi Thomas expressed profound gratitude to the Okeluse monarch and the people of the kingdom for the honour. He pledged to use his new title and influence to further champion unity, peace, and sustainable development, not only in Okeluse but also across Nigeria.

“This honour is bigger than me. It is a symbol of what Nigeria should stand for, one people bound together in love and service. I am deeply humbled and I promise to justify the confidence reposed in me,” he said.

Chief Datimi further called on well-meaning Nigerians, captains of industry, and lovers of culture and tradition to see the enormous potential of Okeluse and invest in the kingdom. He emphasized that such investments would not only strengthen local development but also showcase Okeluse as a hub of cultural heritage and economic growth.

The event featured traditional rites, cultural displays, and music that highlighted the rich heritage of Okeluse Kingdom. Guests hailed the occasion as a landmark step in bridging cultural divides and promoting national integration.

With this conferment, Chief Datimi Thomas joins the ranks of distinguished personalities who have been recognized by the Arujale Ojima of Okeluse for their service and commitment to humanity.