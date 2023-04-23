Obesere releases three-track piece “Palongo Dance”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Fuji music superstar, Akande Abass, famously known as Obesere has released a new body of work titled “Palongo Dance”. “Palongo Dance” is a three-track piece that consists of 25 different songs but divided into three tracks.

Track One, has seven songs, namely; Agbaakin, You Are The One Playing Fuji Music; Akande Ti Gbodu De; Bose Ngbewa Ni Mose Ngbe Fun; Daku E Ku; Palongo; Ki Lo Ti Wa Je and Timo Bati Wa Nju Nanza Mi.

Track Two, consists of songs like E Ye Rojo Mi Ka; Mio Fe Wahala; Emi Ma Dupe; Otunba Femi; Akogun Dele Joshua; Moki Ota Moki Ope; Bigsam; Ota To Ngara Simi; Tijakadi Ko; Rasheed Akogun; Boloun Bati Seda Eyan and Awo Eetan

Track Three has six songs, namely; Nigeria; Tinubu; Eba Gbepo Pamo; Tinubu Last Minute; Baba Ti Jelo and Yoruba Lokan

The three-track piece definitely captures the entirety of Obesere’s career thus far, reflecting excellence and ingenuity as the 25 songs are captured in about sixty five minutes of play-time.