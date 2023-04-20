Nigeria records 1,336 cholera cases,79 deaths in 3 months — NCDC

• Cross River state leads with 709 cases, 18 deaths

By Chioma Obinna

The latest epidemiology report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has shown that Nigeria recorded a total of 1,336 cholera cases with 79 deaths in the last three months.

The agency’s Weekly Epidemiological Report revealed that the infection and deaths were reported in 12 states and 43 Local Government Areas (LGAs). The 1,336 cases were reported between January and April 2nd, 2023.

The NCDC report listed the states to include; Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara

In the reporting month, 5 states reported 98 suspected cases – Bayelsa (21), Cross River (61), Ebonyi (2), Katsina (1), and Zamfara (13)/

The report also showed that Cross River State has the highest number with 709. Others are Ebonyi (183 cases); Zamfara (181 cases); Bayelsa (98 cases); Abia (72 cases); Niger (38 cases); Katsina (36 cases); Ondo (10 cases); Kano (3 cases); Sokoto (3 cases); Bauchi (2 cases); and Osun (one case).

Six states have also recorded deaths from cholera. They are Cross River (16); Ebonyi (8); Zamfara (four); Bayelsa (one); Abia (six) and Niger (two).

The risk of transmission of #cholera is higher in areas that lack adequate sanitation facilities and/or a regular supply of clean water.

The report states: ”As of 2nd April 2023, a total of 1,336 suspected cases including 79 deaths (CFR 5.9 per cent) have been reported from 12 states. Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age groups 15-24 and >45 years are the most affected age groups for males and females respectively.

“Of all suspected cases, 53 per cent are males and 47 per cent are females. Six states – Cross River (647 cases), Ebonyi (97 cases), Abia (72 cases), Niger (38 cases), and Zamfara (28 cases) account for 96 per cent of all cumulative cases.

“Fifteen LGAs across nine states Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ondo (2), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Sokoto (1) Niger (1) and Zamfara (1), reported more than 5 cases each this year.”