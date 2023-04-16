‘Never been this bad’, Knocks as Nigerians react to Binani’s ‘void’ declaration

A flurry of reactions have continued to flood the nullification of the declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Recall that Binani was on Sunday morning declared the winner of the Adamawa governorship poll with no result announced by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa.

In reaction, the electoral body summoned Yunusa over the controversial declaration.

Its spokesperson, Festus Okoye made this known on Twitter while announcing the declaration as void.

Nigerians have since reacted to the nullification of the declaration, expressing dismay at the conduct of the electoral body over the election.

“@ChudMo: I dey tell you; the inec matter shock devil. It has never been this bad naa.

@Obongowoibesik1: INEC in all honesty should be scrapped and built again. The current INEC is absolute garbage.

@Lawmac5: The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, trampled on laid down rules and procedures when he declared a winner while election results were still being collated. The REC for Adamawa state is merely following the footsteps of the boss. These are pointing to the end of democracy in Nigeria.

@GasmalielAminu: Inec don run April fool for Aunty Binani

@Wabbillionaire: It’s obvious that this is not a well-structured body. INEC under the leadership of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu has once again failed to live up to expectations.