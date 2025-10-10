INEC CHAIR: Nigerians, parties set agenda for Amupitan

Prof. Amupitan

By Clifford Ndujihe, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Marie-Therese Nanlong & Luminous Jannamike

AHEAD of the submission of his name and clearance by the National Assembly, Nigerians political parties and groups, yesterday, set targets for the incoming National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN.

As exclusively reported by Vanguard, on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu presented Prof. Amupitan to the Council of State, yesterday, as his choice for the election top job, and the council approved his nomination.

With the council’s approval, Tinubu is expected to forward Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation, next Tuesday.

If confirmed by the National Assembly, Amupitan, who hails from Kogi, North-Central, will be the six professor to head the electoral body in Nigeria after Eme Awa, Humphrey Nwosu, Maurice Iwu, Attahiru Jega and Mahmood Yakubu, who stepped down on October 7, after serving for 10 years.

Those who saddled Amupitan with tasks and targets to ensure credible polls in the country include the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Obidients Movement, Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Northern Ethnic Nationalities, NENF, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State

A statement by the Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said PresidentTinubu presented Amupitan as the nominee to fill the vacant position, following the exit of Professor Yakubu, who served from 2015 till October 2025.

According to the statement, President Tinubu told the council that Amupitan is the first person from Kogi, North-Central State, nominated to occupy the position and is apolitical.

“Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Governor Ahmed Ododo describing Amupitan as a man of integrity.

“In compliance with the constitution, President Tinubu will now send Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening,” it stated.

Amupitan, 58, from Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA in Kogi State, is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, Plateau. He is also an alumnus of the university.

He specialises in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance and Privatisation Law. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in September 2014.

Amupitan was born on April 25, 1967.

After completing primary and secondary education, he attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, from 1982 to 1984, and the University of Jos from 1984 to 1987. He was called to the bar in 1988.

He earned an LLM at UNIJOS in 1993 and a PhD in 2007, amid an academic career that began in 1989, following his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation in Bauchi from 1988 to 1989.

Currently, he serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, a position he holds in conjunction with being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University in Osun State.He is married and has four children.

Be loyal to Nigerians – ADC

Reacting to the issue, the ADC urged Amupitan to demonstrate loyalty to the Nigerian people rather than the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party said Amupitan’s appointment offers him a unique opportunity to write his name in history as the INEC Chairman, who delivered free, fair, and credible elections, and not as a tool in the hands of those in power.

In a chat with Vanguard, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party was adopting a cautious approach to the development, as not much is yet known about the new electoral chief.

“We still don’t know much about him, so, there’s a limit to how seriously we can react at this time,” Abdullahi said.

He, however, expressed hope that Amupitan would prove his independence by aligning with the interests of ordinary Nigerians rather than the government that nominated him.

“We hope he proves loyal to the Nigerian people and not to the government. His nomination and appointment present an opportunity for him to make a name for himself as the INEC Chairman who gave Nigerians free, fair, and credible elections, not as a stooge of the ruling party. That is our preliminary comment,” Abdullahi added.

Mutfwang lauds appointment of Amupitan

Governor Mutfwang described Amupitan as a towering intellectual, a patriotic Nigerian, and a detribalised leader whose contributions have significantly shaped good governance and democratic growth across the country.

The governor, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for finding Amupitan worthy of the crucial national assignment and for recognising the North-Central geo-political zone with the appointment.

He noted that with divine guidance and the wealth of experience Prof. Amupitan brings, he is confident the new INEC Chairman will discharge his duties with integrity and excellence.

He emphasised that Amupitan’s enduring commitment to scholarship, democracy, and the rule of law has left an indelible imprint on the nation’s political evolution.

His appointment will strengthen democracy – NENF

The Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum, NENF while congratulating Amupitan, described the move as a historic step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Dominic Alancha, the Forum commended the President and the National Council of State for endorsing the appointment, which it described as a reflection of meritocracy, inclusiveness, and a commitment to electoral reform.

The Forum said: “Prof. Amupitan brings with him a sterling record of service, integrity and intellectual depth. We believe he will steer the Commission with independence, transparency and excellence.”

What we expect from new INEC boss – Obidients

On its part, The Obidient Movement felicitated with Prof. Amupitan and listed what it expects of the new Chairman and the INEC.

In a statement by the National Coordinator and Director of Strategic Communications and Media, Dr. Yunusa Tanko and Nana Kazaure, the movement said: “As we reflect on the experiences of past INEC chairmen, we are hopeful that your tenure will mark a significant milestone in the electoral history of Nigeria.

“We look forward to seeing a new Electoral Act that will enhance the credibility, freedom, and fairness of our elections, particularly as we approach the 2027 general elections.

“We wish you a successful tenure and pray for God’s guidance and protection as you navigate the challenges of this critical office.We look forward to a new era of electoral excellence under your leadership.”

His immediate task’s rebuilding public confidence – CUPP

To the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, the immediate task before Amupitan is to rebuild public trust in the electoral body.

National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, in a statement in Abuja, said: “Amupitan’s elevation carries a heavier mantle: the urgent imperative to rebuild public trust in INEC, an institution whose credibility has been severely eroded by the shadows of past electoral malfeasance.

“His record positions him as an apolitical figure of integrity. His nomination, now awaiting Senate confirmation, underscores a deliberate push for regional balance in federal appointments, a gesture that resonates deeply with a state often overshadowed in Nigeria’s power corridors.

“For the people of Kogi, this is more than a milestone; it is a clarion call for their representative to channel this honour into tangible dividends.

“Amupitan’s scholarly depth in areas like corporate governance, evidence law, and privatisation equips him uniquely to navigate the labyrinth of electoral administration.

“However, the true measure of this pride will lie in his ability to transcend parochial gains and address the national malaise afflicting INEC, a body whose name once evoked assurance but now stirs skepticism.

“This appointment unfolds against a grim tableau of public distrust, meticulously sculpted by the controversies that marred the 2023 general elections.

“ What was billed as Nigeria’s most technologically advanced poll, bolstered by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IreV, devolved into a spectacle of disillusionment.

“Technical glitches plagued BVAS machines, rendering them inoperable in key polling units and disenfranchising millions, particularly in urban centers and opposition strongholds.

“The much-vaunted electronic transmission of results faltered spectacularly, with fewer than 25 percent of polling unit outcomes uploaded to IReV in real-time, fueling accusations of manipulation and opacity.

“Vote buying, over-voting, and result falsification ran rampant, as documented in post-election analyses.”

Ameh reminded Amupitan that he was taking over the commission at a time public confidence in the institution plummeted further than the mere 23 percent trust rating it had ahead of the 2023 elections.