NERC orders DisCos to connect new customers within 10 days after written request

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has ordered Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, to connect and install meters for new customers within ten days after a written request has been made.

The Commission in a Charter unveiled yesterday aimed at improving the industry services to the public also said the DisCos are under obligation to visit a consumer’s premises within 24 hours after a complaint has been made.

According to the Commission, “the charter will promote and ensure investor-friendly industry and efficient market structure to meet the need of Nigeria for safe, adequate, reliable and affordable electricity”.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu said the charter provides vital information regarding the function and services rendered by the commission to the public.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of, the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department at the ministry, Mrs Titilayo A. Agbeyo, noted that effective implementation of the charter will improve service delivery as well as yield result-based performance by the commission.

“I encourage the Commission to be customer-focused, citizen-centred in carrying out its responsibilities.

“It is important to point out that effective implementation of this charter will improve service delivery, educate on the rights and obligations of electricity consumers.

“It will also help to address complaints through the redress mechanism put in place to improve staff competence and skill, as well as produce result based performance,” he added.