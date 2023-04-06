Mourinho offered €120m to coach Saudi national team

By Efosa Taiwo

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly received a whooping offer from Saudi Arabia to take charge of their national side.

According to Italian outlet, Corriere dello Sport, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss has received a huge offer to coach in Saudi Arabia, alternating between the Saudi national side and a local club side.

The deal is reported to be around the region of €120 million for the hybrid role on a two-year contract.

Mourinho would, however, be able to terminate the contract at the end of the first season or extend it until 2026 – the year of the North American World Cup.

The Italian press also reported that Mourinho could follow Ronaldo, who has impressed since moving to the Saudi Pro League in January, to Al-Nassr.

Mourinho has already entrenched himself as an idol in Rome after winning the club’s first continental honour since 1961, the Europa Conference League, in his first season at the club.

With Roma having a good chance of Champions League qualification this year, reports emerging on Thursday morning will be cause for concern amongst the club’s supporters.