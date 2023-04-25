Man stabs neighbour to death over parking space

Knife stab

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—Tragedy struck the weekend in First Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah area of Lagos, following a fight between two residents over parking space, resulting in the death of one of them.

Consequently, one of the residents, Tolulope Olowu has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the other identified simply as Pablo to death during the fight.

The incident occurred at about 10 pm at Gbadamosi Street, First Unity Estate.

There were different accounts as to how 33-year-old Pablo met his unprepared end. A version of the account had it that there was an argument between the duo on who should park where. Another account stated that it was a misunderstanding over parking space on the street.

The quarrel degenerated into a fight during which the suspect was alleged to have thrust a kitchen knife into Pablo’s stomach.

Efforts to rush him to the hospital failed as he was said to have breathed his last on the post.

Policemen from the Lagbansa division who were contacted, arrived at the scene at about 2 am yesterday and evacuated the body.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, adding that the exhibit was also recovered and that the investigation is ongoing.