Mabel Oboh appointed board member of Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland

Mabel Oboh, Media & Public Relations, Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland (left) and Conservatives Friends of Africa UK Chairman, Michael Gbadebo.

Mabel Oboh, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Diversity and Inclusion Director, has been appointed executive board member, media, and international relations of Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland, CFoAfricaScotland.

Reacting to the appointment, Oboh, who was ADC’s candidate in Edo 2020 governorship candidate, said: “It is a call to serve and, above all, as much as we don’t like discussing our differences, our diverse values are essential for creating an equitable world.”

Also, who is currently in Glasgow, Scotland, the UK, to attend the Scottish Conservatives Conference 2023 slated for today and tomorrow Saturday the 29th of April Oboh will be delivering a speech on diversity and inclusion at the CFoAfricaScotland’s exhibition ‘Out and About Africa’.

The exhibition is CFoAfricaScotland first at the party’s conference.

According to Oboh, the aim of her speech on diversity and inclusion is to lay emphasis on the need for political parties to prioritise diversity and inclusion to achieve smooth national progress and proper integration of ethnic minorities, both socially and politically, especially in the western world.

“The world is now a global village, hence diversity and inclusion remain the common strength of nation-building, which must be explored positively, if we are to achieve an all-inclusive nations for all.

“As much as we don’t like discussing our differences, our diverse values are essential for creating an equitable World,” Oboh said.

She further stated that as a dual citizen, she is also a card-carrying member of the Conservatives and Unionist Party.

“Moreover, being an executive member of a recognised organisation, which works with the aims and objective of the Conservatives and Unionist Party will create a positive access for Africans interested in participating in governance in Scotland and also have a better international relations between UK and Africa.

“I am very honoured to be part of this prestigious political gathering. I am also excited about my new appointment, though I am going to be on the move traveling between countries, but I do believe that it will be of better good for our political climate.

“Moreover, it is also positive news and a step in the right direction for my party in Nigeria — the ADC. It will also be a door opener for the party due to my position as the National Diversity and Inclusion Director.

“I must confess that after listening to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak’s speech, I became doubly sure that there is room for us all to improve by bringing calm and stability into governance,” she noted.

Also present at the conference was counsellor Michael Gbadebo, Chairman Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland; Josephine Macleod, Chairperson Scotland; Douglas Ross MP, MSP, leader, Scottish Conservatives Party, Charles Kennedy, the conference convener and others.

Below are more photos from the conference: