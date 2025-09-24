Edo State hosts investment summit in Scotland, boosts global partnership

By Juliet Ebirim

The Edo State Government has concluded the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit, which took place in Glasgow from 20th – 22nd of September, 2025. The summit, themed “Catalytic Partnerships: Global Funding & Local Impact,” convened international investors, diaspora leaders, and development partners to explore opportunities for sustainable growth in Edo State.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, in his welcome address, emphasized the role of collaboration in driving progress.

“Partnerships are symbiotic; each partner gains, each contributes, and together we achieve far more than we could alone,” he said. He outlined his administration’s recent achievements, including the renovation of 68 schools, commencement of the 36km Gelegele road project to support the state’s future seaport, and initiatives in health, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Dr. Loretta Oduware Ogboro-Okor, Director-General of the Edo State Diaspora Agency (EDSDA), described the gathering as a turning point in harnessing the strength of Edo state’s global community.

“With the strength of our diaspora, the commitment of our partners, and the resilience of our people, Edo State stands as a beacon of progress, innovation, and prosperity,” she said.

A major highlight of the summit was the announcement of a $250 million investment in Edo State through the EDSDA by Ambassador Kingsley Obasohan, Director-General of the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries (EACCI). His keynote address reiterated the state’s potential to become a hub for enterprise in Africa.

The summit also featured contributions from leaders across diverse fields. They include Blessing Ayogu, Adolor of Emu Kingdom and Chairperson of Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland, Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod, drug educator and CEO of Touchzlife UK & Nigeria and Humphrey Ebowemen of BB Accounting Solution Ltd, UK.

Dr. H.C. Lady Astrid Arens, Senator for Sustainability and Social Responsibility in Business Practice with Germany’s Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), highlighted the need for ethical business practices and sustainability in global partnerships. Hon. Hareter Babatunde Oralusi, Founder of the Nigerian Capital Development Fund (NCDF Group), spoke on mobilising capital to unlock the potential of local communities.

The three-day summit ended with renewed commitments from investors and stakeholders to position Edo State as a destination for innovation, enterprise, and inclusive growth.