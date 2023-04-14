Journalists, experts place rising social vices on poor parenting

The Chairman, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos Information Chapel, Debo Adeniji, Medical Director of Our Friend Hospital, Dr. Isa Abdul-Mujeeb, and a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Dr. Ganiu Bamgbose, have drawn attentions of parents to fracture in the family structure which they linked to being a reason behind the increasing rate of social vices across the country.

While noting that the fractures have aided indiscipline, insecurity, and other social vices in society, they stated that parents, including Muslim journalists, should use the month of Ramadan in correcting the lapses in the structure.

They stressed that while inculcating the ideology that best suits societal norms in the children, the parents should also abstain from all social vices and engage in good deeds to avoid the children picking such habits.

According to them, parents’ engagement in good deeds would appeal to the children who would consider such practice as the way of life and emulate as well as inculcate such ideas in their daily activities.

They stated this yesterday in Ikeja at the 2023 NUJ Lagos Information Chapel Ramadan lecture theme: ‘Home As The Bedrock Of A Better Society’, and was also attended by the Chairman, NUJ Lagos State Council, Adeleye Ajayi, and other government officials in the state.

Adeniji, who noted that the family remains the bedrock of a better society, argued that when the family performs its role effectively, society would become more liveable for all.

He said: “You will all agree with me that for us to have a better society, which is free of all sorts of social vices, our individual families have crucial roles to play in social development, as well as effecting positive change in a nation confronted with myriads of social and political maladies”.

While delivering his lecture “Islamic Perspectives As A Panacea To Insecurity In The Nation”, Abdul-Mujeeb stressed that sustaining family values and social etiquette remains a solid remedy to a sharp decline in Nigeria’s insecurity indices.