It’s time for reconciliation, reconstruction for prosperity — Okotie

By Ishola Balogun

Former presidential candidate and restructuring exponent, Rev Chris Okotie, has broken his silence after a brief hiatus following the general election.

Speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji in Lagos yesterday, Okotie said the fierce contests and contentions between politicians before, during and after the polls, justify his call for a new constitution.

According to him, the reformation is anchored on four major components: Reconciliation, Reconstruction, Solidarity and a new foundation for development.

“It is time for Reconciliation, it is time for Reconstruction, it is time to join hands in solidarity, it is time to lay the foundation for posterity, it is time for TOKO. The Reformation of Nigeria is now!”

Okotie insisted that adhoc amendments of the constitution as being proposed by some would not lead to any serious reformation because the current constitution upon which the general election was held, has only produced greater division in the polity as being experienced.

Okotie lamented that his warning that the country should be restructured before the election was to avoid post election crisis and create the right atmosphere for a peaceful development of Nigeria.

While promising that the TOKO campaign would continue, he urged Nigerians to take part in the National Dialogue he is promoting to engender equity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Okotie asked the political gladiators to sheath their sword and come to the round table to fashion out how to restructure the country.

“At the end of this campaign,we shall compile the various submissions and send a memorandum to the President, the National Assembly,and other key stakeholders,” Okotie added.