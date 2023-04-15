Irregularities, violence mar supplementary polls in A’Ibom

**Corps member reportedly shot

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The supplementary elections held in Ikono/Ini as well as Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituencies in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday again witnessed pockets of violence and irregularities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls declared the two federal constituency seats inconclusive due to violence and irregularities that had marred the exercise.

According to a source, a male corps member serving as Ad-hoc staff at Ikot Efre, Itak unit 2, in Itak ward 11(eleven) and whose identity could not be ascertained .at press time was beaten mercilessly by suspected political thugs.

The Corper, according to the source was however rushed to a hospital immediately where he is receiving treatment.

Some sources also claimed that the Corper was shot in his leg while a few other people were seriously injured when armed thugs attacked Ikono LGA for the Ikono/Ini House of Representatives re-run which held only in Itak Ward Eleven in Ikono LGA.

Reportedly, the residence of the People’s Democratic (PDP) stakeholder from the same Itak ward Eleven, Mr Itoro Columba was also attacked by hoodlums, in the morning hours while the election was going on.

It was gathered that the exercise was orderly and peaceful, in the early hours and materials started arriving at polling units at about 10:00 am from the RAC, but a few minutes after voting started hoodlum came and hijacked the materials.

The contest for the Ikono/Ini Federal House seat is between incumbent House of Representatives member Mr. Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, who moved from the PDP to the Young Peoples Party (YPP)to seek second-time re-election and the PDP candidate and immediate Past Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet.

Similarly, political thugs reportedly disrupted the exercise in Etim Ekpo LGA Ward 7 at Ibio Nnung Achat community and Etok Uruk Eshiet Ward 3, by hijacking election materials.

Vanguard reliably gathered from an INEC official that BVAs were snatched at some polling units in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, at about 9:00am on Saturday.

When contacted for confirmation of the beaten Corp member, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Odaro Aisien, said he was yet to receive details of the incident from the area.

Also reacting, to the alleged Killing of some persons in Ikono LGA during the exercise, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon said “we have not received any report about anybody losing his or her life”

He, however, confirmed the incident of the attack on the Corp member and assured that the report would be collated, and forwarded to the Commissioner of Police in order to ascertain exactly what transpired.

“But for now the whole place is peaceful”, MacDon asserted

Meanwhile, as at press time, the results for the re-run polls were yet to be announced.