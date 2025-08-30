Wike hints on Fubara’s return as voter apathy mars Rivers LGA poll

…poll holds without BVAs

…18 political parties jostle for 23 chairmanship, 319 councillorship seats

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has hinted that the return of the suspended governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the 18th of September is sacrosanct.

This was happening as empty polling units and widespread voter apathy, lack of original result sheets and other issues marred the Local Government Area elections in Rivers State on Saturday.

It was also observed that the LGA poll was conducted without the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, in all the units.

The election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, was held across the 319 wards and 23 local government areas of the state.

As at 10am, Saturday, the electoral materials for the poll were yet to arrive at the voting centres, because of reported logistics challenges faced by the commission in Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt City LGA, Emohua and others.

It was gathered that there was also delay in the distribution of material for the election at the RACs (Registration Area Centres) across the state, following issues of manpower and sorting of the material.

This was even as residents of the state flouted the restriction of movement order by the police, as some markets were in partial operations, while people went about their personal businesses.

Seemingly, there was low turnout of voters for the election in city areas, while there was improved voting in some rural areas.

Nyebuchi Chinda, agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Unit 18 Ward 5 Elelewo, said the delay in the voting process was because the electoral officers were moving to units to distribute the material.

However, when the voting process started, across the state, around 11am, there were reports of the absence of original result sheets in some wards, especially Ward 5, Emohua LGA and others, some wards in Ikwerre, Khana, Obio/Akpor and other LGAs.

In Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, the LGA of the suspended governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, it was learned that original results sheets were also not found among the material distributed to the units.

The Chairmanship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Obio/Akpor, Hon. Dr. Gift Worlu, who noted that the electoral material arrived late, said it was better it came later than never.

“It is better it came late, than never. We are happy that our people are out here performing their civic duty and I think this is a testament to the incredible campaign that we ran talking to our people on the need for us to come together to confront and defeat the many challenges that confront us a a people.

“We are happy that we have this huge turnout. Democracy cannot win if we don’t fight for it. I want to thank our people for this show of support and understanding.”

Worlu, who was confident of the process, expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious, promising to run a people-centric leadership.

Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Member House of Representatives, and Minority Leader of the 10th Assembly, commended RSIEC for conducting a peaceful election, noting that the people voted massively.

Chinda said: “I have already cast my vote, hoping and praying that those who are prepared and sincerely focused for service are given opportunity to lead.

“I have to commend the Chairman of RSIEC and his members for conducting a credible election. From beginning, I have monitored their activities till voting. You can see that everything is peaceful. It is more organised than the previous elections.”

” You can see that people are coming out to vote and you can see that the process is seamless and smooth.”

Chinda noted that there were no traits that the election would be hijacked or rigged, noting that the people were out to do the right things.

Sir Allwell Ihunda, the Chairmanship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Port Harcourt City LGA, said, “The process is credible, free and fair. The process has been peaceful since morning and we believe that it will continue to be peaceful even at the collation centre.

“I don’t believe that there is voter apathy as said. You can see people are voting. The election is going on smoothly. I will win the election because in my first tenure in did very well. I did projects in all 20 wards of the LGA. With my records, we believe that people will vote for us.”

Coast clear for Fubara’s return – Wike

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the coast is now clear for the Emergency Rule declared in the state to be lifted.

Wike, who spoke shortly after casting his vote in Rumepirikom, Ward 9, Unit 007, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the state at about 11am, expressed happiness with the peaceful nature of the elections.

He queried the non-usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates.

He said: “I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election. You have not heard of any violence. You have not heard of carrying ballot boxes. You see that the electoral materials are there.

“People are there casting their votes. As far as we are concerned, the election is very peaceful. Of course, we are concerned, but people are trooping out. Before the election closes, you will see the number of persons.

“So, we are very happy that, at the end of the day, this election has been conducted very peacefully and successfully.”

Wike noted that with the conclusion of the LGA election that the coast is now clear for the governor to be reinstated.

Wike said: “So, having done this, then the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted, meaning that the local government has representatives, the state government has its own elected representatives, so we are good to go.”