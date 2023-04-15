IPOB laments Kanu’s continued detention, demands his release over deteriorating health conditions

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again called on the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over his worsening health conditions.

IPOB alleged that Kanu is suffering from physical fatigue from the torture unleashed on him since the time of his abduction in 2021.

The group disclosed this in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Saturday.

“The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command of our indomitable leaders and Prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu once again publicly raise alarm on the deteriorating health condition of our leader in the DSS solitary confinement,” IPOB said.

“We, therefore, again and again, demand his unconditional release per the order of the courts so that he can get proper medical examination and treatment.

“The information we received yesterday, Thursday, 13th of April 2023, from one of our lawyers who visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is distressing.

“According to the report, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is physically exhausted and vomiting due to the torturous DSS solitary confinement.”

IPOB said Kanu has been denied access to his personal doctors, and he also lacked proper nutrition.

It said, “We should recall that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has a medical condition that DSS has not been able to treat, yet they have refused him access to his personal doctors and specialists.

“The physical exhaustion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is connected to his untreated medical condition and complications emanating from injuries he sustained from torture, lack of proper nutrition, and lack of medication in solitary confinement for almost two years.”

“We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release to attend to his failing health,” IPOB added.