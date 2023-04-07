I lost my virginity through rape – Actress Foluke Daramola

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has disclosed that she lost her virginity through rape.

Speaking in a chat with TVC’s ‘Your View’, the filmmaker made reference to some red flags she encountered yet ignored in her first marriage.

While she did not reveal who raped her, the actress said as a result of the experience, she started seeing sex as a punishment.

“I was raped, I lost my virginity through rape, so sex to me was punishment and the person I got married to wanted it every time,” she said.

“So, it was as if he was beating me, so the moment I am going home, I am afraid, I am scared.”

On the red flags she saw and ignored during her first marriage, Daramola said she had to stay put in the marriage for fear of ‘what people will say’.

“When I wanted to enter my first marriage, the signs were there, even though my partner was rushing me into the marriage,” she continued.

“I was concerned that my friends were getting married, all the signs were there, anger issues, suspicion about who I’m talking with, but I overlooked it.

“My first experience was my wedding night, I got a broken SIM: that you have to change your SIM. I saw the signs of abuse, signs of anger, he does not want me to do anything. And had to manage because I kept believing he will change.”

Daramola began her acting career in 1998 and has since featured in several Nigerian movies.