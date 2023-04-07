Honda redefines sub-compact SUV segment with all-new HR-V

By Theodore Opara

HONDA Automobile Western Africa Ltd has redefined the sub-compact support utility vehicle segment with the introduction of the all-new HR-V, which now comes with an array of features like never before in its segment.

Having realized that competition has shifted from regular sedans to sport utility vehicles in the country, Honda Automobiles Western Africa Ltd set the market aglow with the third generation HR-V, which boasts a cute design with a unique interior.

Assembled at the Honda plant in Ota, Ogun State, the all-new Honda HR-V was made available to the motoring journalists in Lagos on Wednesday for a test drive, and it was praised for its drive quality and handling.

The coupe-inspired design is a beauty to behold with its stylish and sporty look, which made its predecessor the best-selling vehicle in its segment.

Its new unique features, which I personally experienced during the test drive, including the electric parking brake and brake hold, make driving the 2023 Honda HR-V especially fun. The brake hold is particularly useful and engaged when driving through ‘stop and go’ traffic. No small wonder the vehicle is described as a combination of aesthetics and functionality.

Before the test drive, Remi Adams, manager in charge of sales, marketing, and logistics at Honda Automobile West Africa, while presenting detailed features of the new vehicle, said the latest HR-V is expected to follow the trail of success blazed by its predecessor.

According to him, the new-generation HR-V comes as a smart, versatile SUV that represents another step in Honda’s commitment to a greener world with fewer emissions. This explains why it comes with 1.5-litre engine technology, delivering a blend of efficiency and responsiveness.

He said it was built with the concept of meeting the exact needs of modern consumers—to achieve a rare balance of premium SUV styling and exceptional spaciousness, with compact dimensions and easy entry and exit for passengers.

Exterior

According to Adams, the car’s design has a unisex appeal for both males and females.

He says its front side is bold, stylish, and aesthetically appealing, thus giving owners/users a lot of confidence. The clean simplicity of design is realized through the car’s smooth surfaces, with exterior design features incorporated into the body shape.

Its headlights, unique body-coloured grille, and distinctive lower mesh grille seamlessly integrate with the forward-protruding nose shape and front quarter panels, giving it a more sculpted appearance and creating a sleek, bold expression.

The body sides present a contemporary, noiseless aesthetic, with a crisp horizontal shoulder line running from the rear as far as the front headlights, generating a sense of forward momentum.