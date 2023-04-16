Hakimi is less a man, your wife first before your mother, – Seth Kome 

The Chief Executive Officer of Seth Hotel/LMG Club Mr. Kenneth Oghenekome popularly known as Oracle Barman has weighed in on the alleged divorce saga of PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

Kome in a post on social media said Hakimi is less of a man if his mother are in charge of his properties.

“I am writing to express my opinion on the recent controversy surrounding Achraf Hakimi, the footballer. I want to make it clear that I am not against any action taken by the court, but I have some thoughts on the matter that I would like to share.

Firstly, I believe that the bond between a man and his mother is a spiritual one that cannot be broken. However, when a man gets married, he must leave his parents and start a new family with his wife. This means that the spiritual union between the man and his mother is not the same as the union between the man and his wife.

In the case of Achraf Hakimi, I do believe that he is less of a man because of the recent events. “

“Whether or not Real Man wouldn’t have done what he did, he is still a young man who is under parental supervision.

The woman involved did not see this coming, but that does not make her any less of a victim.

It is important to understand that marriage is a sacred bond that should not be taken lightly.

The devil and other spiritual agents have succeeded in selling a different view of marriage and divorce to the general public. This has led to a situation where people are prepared for unforeseen circumstances like divorce secretly. “

“If you are ready for marriage, you must be prepared for any challenge that may come your way.

Nobody prays for divorce, but if it happens, you must be a man and take up the challenge and move on.

Real Man would not allow a woman to suffer financial crisis, especially when they have children all in the name of mother’s love. He should have married the mother, Give birth to kids with her, No woman deserve divorce, No man deserve pains! It’s equal rights.

In conclusion, love is a spiritual connection that should be taken seriously. Marriage is a sacred bond that requires commitment and sacrifice. Let us all strive to uphold these values and build strong families.” he said