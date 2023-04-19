Group congratulates Fintiri, says ‘Gov contested against forces of darkness, corruption’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Concerned Civil Society Organisation, has congratulated Governor Umar Fintiri on his victory at the supplementary elections held on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Mada Ibrahim the National President and Mike Odeh James, the secretary, the group noted that Governor Umaru Fintiri, despite all the obstacles placed before him by the forces of darkness, in frantic attempts to intimidate him out of office by anti-democratic forces, he emerged the winner.

The statement pointed out that Fintiri contested the election not just against Aishatu Binani, but also against some dubious officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) and some personnel of security organisations.

“With tenacity, wisdom, and unparalleled grace, Fintiri has against all odds, slayed enemies of our nascent democracy,” the statement said.

The group stressed that, “despite the intimidation, provocation and gerrymandering by your opponents especially the party at the center, you have maintained a calculated resilience and restraint till you attained victory.

“This rare grace and statesmanship is unprecedented in our chequered political history.

“You also contested against against corruption and irredentism, however you overcame them all.

“Your victory is a victory for all the citizens of the state irrespective of political, religious or tribal affiliation. Your victory also highlights the fact that Adamawa people voted for you because they believed in you,” it said.

The group said that his victory is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and not god-fatherism.

“The task ahead is enormous but the fact that you have goodwill from across board should make the task a bit easy for you and we hope that you will use this goodwill to make Adamawa great

“You are also known as Mr. Development, due to your records of infrastructural development across the state, we wish to enjoin you to continue with your developmental projects in the state.”