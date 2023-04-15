Foundation plans tech upgrade for schools in Lagos, Abuja

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As part of efforts towards improving education through technological advancement, scientific growth and skill acquisition, the Emmanuel Fadipe Foundation has concluded plans to equip four schools in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory with tech gadgets.

Among the selected schools are Community Primary School, Oke Odo, and Community Secondary School, Akowonjo, both in Lagos State, and then Glorious Vision TAC International School (Nursery and Primary School section) and Glorious Vision TAC International School (Junior and Senior Secondary School Division), both at Area 1 in Abuja.

According to Emmanuel Fadipe, Executive Director/Founder, Emmanuel Fadipe Foundation, the schools selected will be equipped with latest versioned laptops/notebooks/tablets/iPads from best technology brands like Apple and Hp.

“The project tagged “Expanding the academic and career horizon of students through technological advancement, scientific growth and skill acquisition”, which will be done in each of the selected schools, will be sectioned into different programmes.

“While the iPads and tablets are given to the primary schools, the laptops/notepads will be given to the secondary schools. The gadgets have academic softwares in various fields for effective learning and teaching for the students.

“A curriculum is also currently being designed by our IT professionals, through which the students can be introduced to basic IT skills, website designing, and more,” the Germany-based doctoral researcher with specialisation in livestocks and general animal welfarism,

told Vanguard.

Adding that the dream was to expand the scope of the project across the country, Fadipe noted that the foundation was also prepared to not be hindered by the problem of poor power supply.

He said: “The foundation is set to combat the challenge of power supply instability by allowing for solar energy source of power generation in the schools. With this, the challenge of power outage will be solved.”

Expressing optimism that the children’s dream of a better tomorrow would be achievable if more of such projects were replicated by government and other Nigerians with such capacities, Fadipe revealed that the foundation had, in the past, also distributed school uniforms, socks, and writing materials to disadvantaged pupils at Community Primary School, Oke Odo.

“I am of the utmost belief that all children, irrespective of their continent, social class or family background, deserve to have access to all the basic needs of life and be able to achieve their dreams with the availability of necessary resources.

“There is, as such, a better life experience and a boost in the confidence level of these children if they are trained in the field of IT, website creation, graphic designs, some elementary scientific ideas, creative craft and related areas. They can also make more money through such noble careers,” Fadipe said.