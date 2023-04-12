Fire guts warehouse beside Lagos breweries

.destroys Items worth millions of naira

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several items worth several millions of naira were destroyed on Wednesday morning when a raging fire destroyed a complex housing five fully detached warehouses beside Nigerian Breweries, Iganmu, Apapa area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitness, the fire started in the early hours of Wednesday. The cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Okey-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no record of casuality.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a warehouse within a complex housing 5 fully detached warehouses was found to have been razed by fire.

“Also totally burnt out was a stand-alone diesel storage tank, a 33,000ltr tanker with no registration number, a mini tanker with registration number XV555-FKJ and a fiat bus with registration number unknown.

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained to anyone as a result of the incident.

“The fire has been extinguished, (11 am) while dampening down is ongoing.

“However, the walls and pillars of the warehouse have been seriously affected by the intensity of the fire leading to various cracks and imminent collapse of the structure, the agency’s excavator will be required to pull down the warehouse structure in order to avert any crash on the responders and users of the environment.”