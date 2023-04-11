FCT Council consultants issue 7-day ultimatum over N598.4m debt

…write FCT Minister to intervene

SOME aggrieved consultants, Monday, issued seven days ultimatum to Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Area Council Service Commission, over alleged unpaid amount of N598, 384, 500.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter dated April 4th, 2023, and addressed to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello, by a law firm, A.A. Ejembi & C Company.

According to the law firm, their clients were appointed by the FCT Area Council Service Commission to organize in-house and outside workshop training, and other services for participants in the six Area Councils.

Unfortunately, management of the Commission has allegedly refused to pay the consultants despite drawing the Commission’s attention to the issue several times, which in the course of executing the contracts with borrowed funds with accruing interests.

The letter reads in part, “Thus, the consultants employed the services of experts and collaboration of doyens of the affected fields of specializations in the organisation of workshops, training and advanced studies for all civil servants in the FCT Area Council Civil Service Commission in 2020 to 2022.

“Suffice it to say that the consultants expended personal monies and often borrowed funds with interest still accruing and up until now, the workshop/training fee of the consultants being as enshrined 1% of the Area Council’s annual budget has remained unpaid and it calls for concern.

“Recall several letters addressed to the Area Council Service Commission for the payment of the outstanding liabilities. Graciously, the Area Council Service Commission on 21st day of July, 2022, in a bid to resolve the concern expressed constituted a Committee in response to ascertain the outstanding liabilities.



“The Committee concluded that the outstanding liabilities for the period under review totaled the sum of N N598, 384, 500. Our clients were very optimistic that the said amount will be paid immediately but to no avail.

“Consequently, we beseech most respectively the use of your good office to ensure an immediate compliance to our demand to pay within the next seven days the sum as described above without fail.”

Meanwhile, the letter warned that if the Commission fails to pay within the seven days ultimatum, the consultants will head to court to seek redress.