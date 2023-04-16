Everything to know about Senator Aishat Binani, the woman ‘declared governor-elect’ of Adamawa

Senator Aishat Dahiru Binani has emerged as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election and Governor-elect on Sunday.

Binani has become the first elected female governor in Nigeria.

Here are a few things to know about Binani:

Binani is 51-year-old politician born 11 August 1971.

She is a Nigerian politician who is serving as the senator for Adamawa Central since 2019.

She was formerly a member of the House of Representatives representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency as a member of the People’s Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly (2011–2015)

She started her early school education at Kaduna and completed it at Gwadabawa Primary School, Jimeta Yola.

She went to the UK for her university education where she obtained a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southampton.

She is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Binani was declared winner of the APC Adamawa governorship primary after polling 430 votes to defeat her closest contestant, Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who got 288 votes.

In 2021 an appeal court sitting in Yola declared Aishatu Binani as governorshipship candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in Adamawa.