Easter: Let’s live with love, Governor Adeleke charges Christians

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged Christians to reflect on the essence of Easter and live a life guided by love among people of a different faith.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in celebration of this year’s Easter, he charged them to use the occasion to reflect on the very essence of the divine sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

Governor Adeleke, who noted that Easter impressed on humanity the unquantifiable power of love, tasked the Christian faithful in a message to let the valuable lessons of Jesus’s sacrifice reflect on them all the time.

He charged Christians to hold to the message of love and compassion, which are the basis of the Easter celebration, noting that with love, “we will not only enjoy a peaceful society but also make the proper progress.

“Easter is a classic example of the power of love. Jesus Christ, as we are made to know, gave up himself to save mankind from the consequences of their transgressions.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save, and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. Let’s be concerned about the good of each other and show tolerance irrespective of our differences.”

Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the state’s people, assuring civil servants in Osun state of fulfilling promises made to them on improving their welfare conditions.

While assuring Osun people of his administration’s readiness to ensure that the resources of the state truly serves the citizenry, he noted the efforts of his government to block all leakages in state’s finance and priority being accorded areas of needs of people across the grassroots and urban centres.

He affirmed his continuous push to attend to the will and wishes of the people in terms of infrastructures, roads, water, health and socio-economic growth.

“I thank the people of Osun state for their enduring support. Be rest assured that I am wholly committed to the delivery of good governance. With your support, we will take this state to a greater height,” it added.