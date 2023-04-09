Easter: Enugu Governor-elect calls for unity, love

Peter Mbah, Governor-elect, Enugu State

Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, has called on residents to join hands to build the state into a land of collective prosperity.

Mbah noted that love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.

He said this in his Easter message on Sunday in Enugu, signed by the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Mr Dan Nwomeh.

Mbah, who reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, enjoined the people to see themselves as one people, who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business, tourism and living.

The governor-elect said that his election was both a clarion call to service and rendezvous with destiny.

“The occasion of Easter always presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the love and magnanimity of God in redeeming mankind through the death and resurrection of his only begotten Son.

“It is a time to also reflect on the oneness of mind of God the Father and God the Son, for Christ freely offered Himself to be sent and be given as that sacrificial lamb at Calvary to fulfill the purpose of the Father.

“On the occasion of this Easter celebration, therefore, I remind Enugu State people that as a people intertwined by destiny, we must collectively work together to build this ‘Waawa land’, which God has given to us into a land of joy, abundance, and prosperity for ourselves and posterity,” Mbah said.

He said that his election at this point in the history of the state, was a gift of trust and a call to service.

He added: “I am more resolved and committed than ever to the socio-economic transformation of the state.”

This, he said, would make the state a preferred choice for tourism, living, leisure and doing business.

“I urge, therefore, that we unite in love so that together we can get the job done. I reiterate my resolve to lead an Enugu State of equal access to the promises, opportunities, and blessings that democracy holds for us, irrespective of social status or clan.

“I wish you all a happy and hitch-free Easter celebration; and pray that all the blessings that Easter brings abound to you”.