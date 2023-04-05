Dear Bunmi, marriage not as exciting as I thought

I got married early last year, because I was pregnant. I love my husband and daughter, but marriage is not as interesting as I thought it would be.
We both have good jobs and my mom helps in looking after the child when I’m away in the office. I also have a fairly well behaved maid.
Yet, I’m not happy. I see the years ahead stretching out like this and I feel disillusioned.
I don’t even know if my husband feels the same way, as I haven’t discussed it with him, in case he feels hurt.
Please help.
Omorode, by e-mail.
Dear Omorode,
Don’t panic. A lot of new brides experience doubts similar to yours – not about their husbands but about being married.
Here are some top tips for new brides, who are wondering if they did the right thing:
Don’t expect your wedding day to make life perfect…it’s just the beginning of a new phase, not a guarantee for happiness.
Give yourself a realistic period to work out how to live together. You should then stick with this for at least a year.
Swap notes with your spouse on how you see your relationship; compare expectations and make sure you’re in sync, take time to be with individuals, keep up with friends, follow your interests – so you feel you’re in control of life.
Remember, you don’t have to be married in the same way as your mom and dad were.
Checkmate the marriage you want – in your own style.
