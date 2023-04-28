Day-old baby rescued from Port Harcourt waste bin

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – A newborn baby girl dumped in a waste receptacle has been rescued in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The baby dumped by unknown persons with placenta was rescued wee hours of Friday by vigilantes led by Godstime Ihunwo, Chief Security Officer, Nkpolu Oroworukwo Community, Mile 3, Diobu Vigilante.

Ihumwo narrated that, “About 3am this (Friday) morning while on routine patrol, I discovered a newborn baby, likely less than 6 hours old. The baby was wrapped in clothes along with placenta.

“I rescued the child and immediately called a female nurse for urgent medical attention. Upon inspection by the nurse, the baby was discovered to be female.

“I called Prince Wiro, a Human Rights Activist who immediately came to my office and accompanied me to the Nkpolu Police Station to make formal entry.

“I appeal to the Rivers State Government to prevail on contractors in charge of Ikwerre Road street lights to ensure they are always on at night. We have discovered they are switched off some nights”.

Prince Wiro, journalist and Coordinator, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, who joined in the rescue of the baby admonished young women who give birth to unwanted babies to seek help by approaching relevant government agencies or civil society groups rather than throwing away the baby.