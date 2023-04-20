Court of Appeal validates APC Reps, Adefarati’s nomination

By Dayo Johnson

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has validated the nomination of Adegboyega Adefarati, as the candidate of the House of Representatives for the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the last February 25, 2023, election.

Adefarati was confirmed as the party’s candidate in an unanimous judgement by the Appellant Court, saying the lower court erred in nullifying the primary of the APC, which declared Adefarati as the winner.

The son of the late governor of the state, Adebayo Adefarati, was declared as the candidate of the APC for the Akoko South West and Akoko South East Federal Constituencies, in Ondo State by the party, but a Federal High Court nullified his candidacy in the election.