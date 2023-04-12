ChatGPT: Why Nigeria should join the conversation 

*Threat could either open or close door on us –Nigerian tech expert

By Juliet Umeh

Some tech experts in Nigeria think Nigeria should also join in the discussion to pause on further development of Open artificial intelligence, OpenAI, across the world, for six months, following profound risks it poses to the collective wellbeing of humans.

This is as big names in information technology, IT, like Founder of Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk; co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak and many others have all publicly expressed support for the call.

Since its release last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) program has prompted rivals to accelerate developing similar large language models, and companies to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) models into their products.

Earlier this month, the Microsoft-backed company unveiled the fourth iteration of ChatGPT, which has made users with its vast range of applications, from engaging users in human-like conversation to composing songs and summarizing lengthy documents.

Responding to this development and how it relates to developing countries like Nigeria, a tech expert, Mr Andy Obuoforibo said it is an important discussion to have in the country.

Reacting on a radio conversation, Obuoforibo who is also a Product Lead, at tech company, FounderFFA, said discussion on some of these advanced concepts will give the country an opportunity to catch up with the rest of the world noting that technology is an enabler.

He said: “For example, when people talk about American startups or unicorn, they also talk about Nigerian startup and unicorn. Nigeria should be part of the discussion because tech is an enabler. It could be an opportunity that will help us get even better.

“Also, it could be a threat that closes a door on us. For instance, we now have a company that produces AI-powered ‘Copilot’ which can write code like a software developer.

“So when you are looking at that, you have to think about the Nigerian growing market software engineers who are working remotely from Nigeria to other countries have their jobs now in a bit of danger.”

Noting the fears of the tech giants across the world, he said: “The first one is an existential threat to the society on what they call human competitive AI. Second worry is that AI will take away jobs and we may just have fewer jobs for human beings. For example, AI can do accounting and thereby replace human accountants. With AI accountants, there will be a higher rate of unemployment.

He however noted that although some jobs will go, some jobs will also be created. But for him, “another one is about misinformation and disinformation. AI can flood information channels with propaganda and untruth like the picture of Donald Trump getting arrested before he got arrested.

“Another typical example for Nigeria is the alleged phone call between Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and the founder of the Living Faith church, Bishop David Oyedepo where people from the Labour Party alleged that AI was used to change the sounds,” he illustrated.