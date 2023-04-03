Calls for interim National Government mischievous – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described politicians demanding for an interim national government as irresponsible and mischievous people who do not mean well for the country.

The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the warning issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) was a timely message for politicians plotting to thwart the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



“Like many Nigerians we were surprised by the alarm raised by the DSS over a plot by some Nigerians to prevent the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect.



“We are aware that a group of protesters under the umbrella of Free Nigeria Movement last week took to the streets to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the February 25 presidential election and set up an interim government.



“We however make bold to say that the President Buhari we know would not be part of any form of illegality especially as he had, on more than one occasion, maintained that Tinubu was the choice of the majority of Nigerians that voted on February 28.

“He has also been emphatic about his commitment to a smooth transition and we are convinced that he won’t tolerate any unconstitutional act.



“Buhari has proved to be a democrat by creating the necessary atmosphere for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do its job and had, before the election, urged the parties and their candidates to respect the choice of voters.



“We hope that those who security operatives have identified as holding meetings where options like violent mass protests against the outcome of the election were discussed would reconsider their action in national interest.



“Rather than indulge in mischief by sponsoring protests or seeking frivolous court injunctions, we urge aggrieved politicians to take their evidence, if there are any, to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal”, the group added.

BMO also expressed hope that the DSS and other security agencies would continue to live up to their constitutional mandate of protecting the country against any internal security threats.