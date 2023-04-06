Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

A terse statement issued on Thursday night by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, did not give reason why Umar was relieved from office.