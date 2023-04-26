Bolt passenger dies in Lagos

Police in Lagos State have begun an investigation into circumstances that led to the death of a passenger in a Bolt car in Lagos.

The spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) about the investigation on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said a Bolt car driver (name not mentioned), reported the death of a passenger in his car at Ilasan Police Division on Monday.

The driver claimed that he received an order from the customer to take him from Osapa London, Lekki to Ikate area of Lekki.

“While in transit, the customer screamed and shouted `my heart’. Instantly, his mood changed.

“The customer was rushed to a hospital at Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki and later to another hospital also in Lekki, where he was pronounced dead,’’ Hundeyin quoted the Bolt driver as stating at the police station.

Hundeyin said police visited the hospital, photographed the deceased, contacted members of his family and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary at Marina for preservation and autopsy.